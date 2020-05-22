Follow us at  twitter

Denmark plans to create energy islands in Baltic and North Sea

Denmark is planning to build two separate energy islands for offshore wind that could triple the countrie's installed offshore wind capacity by 2030. The islands would connect to nearby projects, may connect with those located in other nations, and would have a starting capacity of 2GW each.
 
One of the two hubs will be located on the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm and the other on an artificial island in the North Sea. The capacity of the North Sea island , could eventually be increased to 10GW. The plans are not yet ratified by parliament.
