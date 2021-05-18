Follow us at  twitter

Governor of California announce budget to speed up development of offshore wind

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced, as part of his revised budget, that $20 million has been made available to speed up the development of offshore wind energy.
 
If approved, the funds will enable the state to engage with key stakeholders, accelerate the permitting of offshore wind projects, and upgrade port infrastructure needed to build out the offshore wind supply chain. The funding comes as part of a wider $912 million effort to accelerate California’s progress on meeting its clean energy goals. The Governor also revealed that a $110 million General Fund is available for green hydrogen production.
