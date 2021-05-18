Follow us at  twitter

US offshore wind supply chain project launched

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium is has announce a US offshore wind supply chain project. The purpose of the Supply Chain Roadmap is to present the collective benefits of a domestic supply chain and facilitate the acceleration of the offshore wind industry in the USA.
 
The project is a partnership between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Business Network for Offshore Wind (the Network), the State of Maryland, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
 
NREL, the Network, and DNV are collaborating on the project. The Network’s efforts will include gathering data through its Supply Chain Connect tool, a database used by developers to search for suppliers and by vendors to introduce themselves to industry. The Network, NREL, and DNV will then evaluate this updated database to prepare an analysis of resources and gaps of current suppliers and characterise the benefits of a domestic supply chain that leverages these existing strengths.
