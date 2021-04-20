Follow us at  twitter

UK announces new funding scheme for floating wind

Published: 20 April 2021 20 April 2021
The Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme is a new funding call which has been announced by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS). It reflects the UK Government’s target for floating offshore wind to deliver 1GW of energy by 2030.
 
BEIS is making up to £17.5 million of funding available for this programme. The aim is to deliver multiple demonstration projects, which will take place until end of March 2024, and will cover a range of FLOW technology challenges. The demonstration projects will focus on mid-technology readiness level (TRL) technologies that are ready to be proved. The programme will target 4 challenge areas:
  1. Mooring/Anchoring
  2. Dynamic cables
  3. Floaters/Foundations
  4. Miscellaneous - areas that meet the programme scope and objectives but are not covered by 1-3. Innovation area driven by industry.
