Renewable hydrogen is key to unlocking the complete decarbonisation of European industries

Published: 25 May 2020 25 May 2020
Eight industry companies, SolarPower Europe and WindEurope have launched “Choose Renewable Hydrogen”, a joint initiative highlighting the crucial role of renewables to ensure a sound economic recovery, aligned with the European Green Deal. Signatories called on the European Commission to make the right choices for Europe’s upcoming energy system integration and hydrogen strategy, harvesting the full potential of renewable electricity to fully decarbonise Europe.
 
The initiative urges that, amidst the COVID-19 health crisis and its economic implications, Europe prioritises the most efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective pathways to decarbonise its economy. Direct electrification will be the primary means for decarbonising heating and road transport, but there are other hard-to-abate sectors – such as some heavy industry, long-haul road transport, aviation, and shipping – where direct electrification is insufficient. Here renewable hydrogen will play a key role as the most cost-effective and sustainable solution for full decarbonisation.
 
Hydrogen produced in Europe via electrolysers powered by 100% renewable electricity, such as solar and wind, has zero greenhouse gas emissions or other pollution, increases the EU’s energy security, and, when produced by grid-connected renewables, presents an optimised form of sector coupling.
 
The “Choose Renewable Hydrogen” initiative currently includes 10 companies and associations: Akuo Energy, BayWa r.e., EDP, Enel, Iberdrola, MHI Vestas, SolarPower Europe, Ørsted, Vestas and WindEurope.
