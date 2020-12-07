Follow us at  twitter

Global demand for corporate renewable electricity sourcing continues to grow

Corporate renewable electricity sourcing in Europe has shown continuous growth. In November 2020, the cumulative contracted volume of corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe reached the 11GW mark, up from just 2.2GW by the end of 2016.
 
This year has seen more European companies considering corporate renewable PPAs as a competitive form of electricity sourcing than ever before, with a record 3 GW of PPA capacity signed. But regulatory bottlenecks remain. With the assistance of a wide range of experts and business leaders, the RE-Source Platform is asking policymakers to facilitate PPAs in Europe by:
  • Constructing a European regulatory framework fit for the future for PPAs at EU level and removing barriers at EU and national level to ensure the growth of corporate renewable energy PPAs in Europe;
  • Improving the safeguards for the implementation of enabling frameworks for corporate renewable energy PPAs in the National Energy and Climate Plans;
  • Ensuring a robust system for certification and tracking of renewable-based electricity to increase investment, transparency levels and the information contained in guarantees of origin.
RE-Source 2020, running from Monday 7th to Friday 11th December, brings together corporate buyers and clean energy suppliers for a week of virtual knowledge and experience sharing, keynotes, and B2B networking. The event is organised by the RE-Source Platform founded by SolarPower Europe, WindEurope, RE100 and WBCSD.
