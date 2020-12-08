Follow us at  twitter

On-site renewable electricity and storage can help to bring Europe’s business sector closer to climate neutrality

Published: 08 December 2020 08 December 2020
The RE-Source Platform has launched a new report revealing the potential and value for corporates in deploying renewable electricity and storage installations on commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings or within their premises.
 
With the right enabling framework, on-site renewable electricity generation and storage can play a significant role in the energy transition, helping companies to increase their renewable electricity procurement in Europe, and to meet their emissions reduction targets. The new report describes on-site business models that companies can benefit from, and provides recommendations to EU and national policymakers to unlock the potential of on-site renewables and storage. This report is the newest addition to the RE-Source Platform’s Renewable Energy Buyers Toolkit.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles