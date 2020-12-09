Follow us at  twitter

France launches 1 GW offshore wind tender

Published: 09 December 2020 09 December 2020
France’s government has launched a tender to build a 1 GW offshore wind farm in Normandy. France has identified a zone off the coast of Normandy for a new 1GW wind farm and has announced a tender for its development.
 
The planned wind farm will be located 32 km off the coast of Cotentin and will be the eighth offshore wind farm in France. The government's current multi-year energy plan calls for tenders for wind farms for a total generation of 2.5 to 3 GW by 2024.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles