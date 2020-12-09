Follow us at  twitter

New initiative will safeguard environment and enable growth of offshore wind

Published: 09 December 2020 09 December 2020
The Crown Estate and UK Government have launched a new partnership called the ‘Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme’. The partnership will gather and harness data and evidence, to drive forward the  growth of UK offshore wind, crucial for the sector as it gears up to meet Government’s 2030 ambitions for 40GW of offshore wind.
 
The partnership will be led by The Crown Estate, which has committed to a five year £25m ‘kick-starter’ investment for the programme, alongside strategic partners: the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Over a five-year period, the Programme’s strategic research and data projects will provide essential insights to help the sector better understand and address environmental considerations and interactions with other industries and activities, both around the coast and offshore. This will enable a more coordinated and strategic approach to the delivery of the new infrastructure required to deliver net zero emissions by 2050, ensuring the sector can deliver at pace while protecting the broader natural environment.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles