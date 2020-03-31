Follow us at  twitter

RE-Source Platform launches new report Risk mitigation for corporate renewable PPAs

Corporate renewable electricity sourcing is geared up to play a key role in the energy transition towards a climate neutral economy. Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have become an essential tool for facilitating access to renewable energy.
 
Interested companies often lack experience in the field of energy procurement. Since PPAs are also a relatively new financial tool, there is a further lack of expertise in the particularities and logistics for those corporates. The new RE-Source Platform ‘Risk Mitigation Report for Corporate Renewable PPAs’ identifies different project-related risks and offers models for mitigation.
 
The new RE-Source report on Risk Mitigation for Corporate Renewable PPAs will help corporates increase their awareness when considering long-term PPAs, providing them with tools and services to help advance renewables in Europe and beyond.
