WindEurope launches information hub on COVID-19

Published: 27 March 2020 27 March 2020
With European countries locked down, COVID-19 has reached a new stage. In response to the dynamic developments around the pandemic, WindEurope is launching a COVID-19 information hub. The hub details all impacts of COVID-19 on the wind supply chain, changes in Government energy policies and Government measures to support the industry.
 
COVID-19 shows the vital importance of a reliable electricity supply for our societies. And how critical it is that we continue doing operation and maintenance on existing wind farms and continue with construction and manufacturing. For now activity continues in 96% of the wind manufacturing sites across Europe with plant closures concentrated in Spain and Italy. The full European supply chain is affected by restrictions to the free movement of goods and workers and uncertainty on energy policy and the broader economy.
 
WindEurope’s information hub (windeurope.org/covid19) centralises developments on how COVID-19 is impacting the wind industry and how Governments are addressing the crisis. The WindEurope COVID-19 information hub is regularly updated with the support of the National Wind Energy Associations. It can make no claim to exhaustiveness.
