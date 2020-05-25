Follow us at  twitter

Canadian wind and solar associations join forces

Published: 25 May 2020 25 May 2020
The Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) and the Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA) have announced the name and leader of the new multi-technology association that will provide a unified voice for solar energy, wind energy, and energy storage in Canada. Effective July 1, 2020, the members of CanSIA and CanWEA will unite within the Canadian Renewable Energy Association under the leadership of Robert Hornung, the long-standing president of CanWEA.
 
As the founding President and CEO of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, Mr. Hornung will lead the member-based association in stakeholder advocacy and public engagement focused on ensuring that renewable energy and energy storage play a central role in transforming Canada’s energy mix during this period of historical global transformation. With a corporate office in Ottawa, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association will have national influence as well as a regional presence in jurisdictions across the country. Wind and solar generation meet an already significant and growing proportion of Canadian electricity demand, with a combined grid-connected installed capacity of more than 16,500MW.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles