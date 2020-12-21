Follow us at  twitter

Scottish offshore wind to green hydrogen opportunity assessment

The Scottish Offshore Wind to Green Hydrogen Opportunity Assessment provides an initial assessment of Scotland’s opportunity to produce green hydrogen from offshore wind.
 
The Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and a consortium of industrial partners led by EMEC, commissioned Xodus Group to provide an initial assessment of Scotland’s opportunity to produce green hydrogen from offshore wind. In the course of the study, a supply chain survey was conducted and a database developed of Scottish companies active in the green hydrogen sector, or with aspirations to become so. From this research, it is clear that offshore wind coupled with green hydrogen production could not only unlock opportunities in regions with constrained electricity grids, but also contribute towards national and international net-zero targets by decarbonising ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors such as heat, industry and transport, as well as providing surplus green hydrogen to continental Europe.
