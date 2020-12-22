Follow us at  twitter

New study to pave way for SME offshore wind work

A new report to help Scottish SMEs win business in the global offshore wind market has been commissioned by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council. Its Supply Chain and Clusters group is working with BVG Associates on the study to help businesses which want to win work do so by reviewing how contracts are awarded in other sectors.
 
Analysts will investigate best-practice in offshore wind as well as the oil and gas, aerospace and automotive industries and others to provide a blueprint for supply chain companies to get involved in the sector, which is to expand from 1GW today to more than 8GW by 2030. The report, which is expected to be delivered by March (2021), will also explore the opportunity for greater collaboration throughout the supply chain. Although focussed on Scotland, the study will also look at the wider UK and international markets for export opportunities.
