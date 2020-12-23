Follow us at  twitter

SECI issues Request for Selection for 1200MW in India

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has issued a Request for Selection (RfS) for the selection of wind power developers for setting up of 1200 MW Interstate Transmission System connected (ISTS-connected) wind power projects in India.
 
SECI invites proposals for setting up of the ISTS-connected wind power projects in India, on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis for an aggregate capacity of 1200 MW. The agency shall enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders selected based on this RfS for purchase of wind power for a period of 25 years based on the terms, conditions and provisions of the RfS and PPA.
