New Jersey to invest in manufacturing facility to build monopiles for offshore wind turbines

Published: 24 December 2020 24 December 2020
New Jersey to invest in manufacturing facility to build offshore wind turbine componentsGovernor Phil Murphy, alongside EEW, Ørsted, legislators, and members of the building trades, has announced a $250 million investment in a manufacturing facility to build monopiles for offshore wind turbines for the US offshore wind market.
 
The facility will be located at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Gloucester County and will create more than 500 jobs at full build out. Construction on the facility will break ground in January 2021, with production beginning in 2023. In June 2020, Governor Murphy announced plans to develop the New Jersey Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek, that will provide a location for essential staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast.
