The Netherlands and Denmark explore opportunities for offshore energy hub

Published: 16 December 2020 16 December 2020
The Netherlands and Denmark have signed an agreement of intent in which they agree to have TenneT, Gasunie and Energinet carry out further research into a joint energy hub in the North Sea. 
 
It has been agreed that additional analyses will be carried out by TenneT , Energinet and Gasunie on the joint development of an energy hub in the North Sea for connecting offshore wind farms. On the basis of these analyses, a decision must be taken by the Netherlands and Denmark before 2022 as to whether it is appropriate to continue this cooperation. Tennet, Energinet and Gasunie are already partners in the North Sea Wind Power Hub consortium. This consortium has been working for years on concept development and research into artificial islands at sea on which several large transformer substations can be built to connect offshore wind farms. 
