Germans and Scots deepen their cooperation on offshore wind and green hydrogen

Published: 24 September 2020 24 September 2020
The Wind Energy Cluster WAB has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with its Scottish partner DeepWind. The aim of the agreement is to cooperate more closely with joint initiatives for the expansion of offshore wind power and the development of a market for green hydrogen from wind energy.
 
Joint matchmaking and networking events are among the planned initiatives. In addition, WAB and DeepWind will exchange and analyse information, experiences and knowledge and keep each other informed about progress in joint projects. In this way, the partners intend to promote the offshore wind industry and the production of green hydrogen at sea transnationally and to support the supply chains in both countries in their exchange and practical cooperation.
