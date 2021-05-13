Follow us at  twitter

New research project launched to develop automated verification of offshore wind turbine inspection results

Published: 13 May 2021 13 May 2021
DNV has launched a new collaborative research project to develop an automated data processing procedure for verification of detected wind turbine blade defects. The research project, which is being conducted in partnership with the University of Bristol and Perceptual Robotics, will investigate the automated verification, validation and processing of inspection data, collected by autonomous drones, to improve inspection quality and performance.
 
Visual Information Lab at the University of Bristol will create algorithms for automated localisation of inspection images and defects using SLAM and 3-D tracking technology. Perceptual Robotics will perform drone inspections and create AI based models for defect detection to trial automation of process in a commercial production environment. DNV will provide inspection expertise, verify data collected, validate the methodology and performance of the AI algorithms and provide guidance as to existing DNV and IEC recommend practices, regulations and industry networks. The research will run for 12 months from April 2021 and is supported by an Innovate UK grant.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles