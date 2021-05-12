Follow us at  twitter

State of Massachusetts launches offshore wind tender

The Department of Energy Resources of the state of Massachusetts has released a request for proposals (RFP) for 1600MW. This will be the third offshore wind tender for the state.
 
Local distribution companies will seek to procure at least 400MW and up to 1,600MW of projects. The individual proposals can range from 200MW to 1,600MW and the bidding price should not exceed USD 77.76 per MWh. The bidder deadline is 23 September and the winners will be selected by 17 December. In its first two offshore solicitations, Massachusetts selected the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind proposals, with a combined capacity of roughly 1,600 MW.
