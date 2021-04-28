Follow us at  twitter

France opens offshore wind tender

Published: 28 April 2021 28 April 2021
Six players have pre-qualified to bid in the country's coming 1GW wind tender to be installed offshore of Normandy, France in 2028. France is aiming to install 2.4 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2023 and 6.2 GW by 2028. It has already completed three tenders for 3 GW, 1 GW and 0.6 GW respectively.
 
The pre-qualified bidders are Iberdrola, Shell, Total and RWE consortium, Ocean Winds (a joint venture of Engie and EDPR), Eoliennes en Mer Manche Normandie (project company of EDF Renouvelables and Maple Power – Enbridge and CPPIB JV), and a consortium formed by Vattenfall, wpd and Banque des Territoires. The shortlisted candidates will now enter a competitive dialogue phase, during which the details of the project will be discussed with the French government before preparing and submitting the bids.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles