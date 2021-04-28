Follow us at  twitter

Report identifies 22 shovel ready regional and interregional transmission projects in the USA

transmssions USAA new report released identifies 22 shovel ready, high-voltage transmission projects across the USA that, if constructed, would create approximately 1,240,000 American jobs and lead to 60,000MW of new renewable energy capacity, increasing America’s wind and solar generation by nearly 50%.
 
The report, Transmission Projects Ready to Go: Plugging into America’s Untapped Renewable Resources, outlines how these projects could begin construction soon if more workable transmission policies are enacted. Currently, construction on these large projects has stalled. In order for construction on these lines to commence, proper transmission policies relating to how long-range transmission is planned, paid for, and permitted must be passed. The report recommends the following policy changes:
  • Passage of a transmission investment tax credit;
  • Direct investment in new transmission lines, with the federal government serving as an “anchor tenant” customer;
  • FERC using its authority to reform transmission planning and cost allocation; and
  • Streamlining and expediting the permitting process.
This report was commissioned by Americans for a Clean Energy Grid with support from the Macro Grid Initiative, a project of the American Council on Renewable Energy.
