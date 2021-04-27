Follow us at  twitter

Offshore wind final investment decisions to grow 57% outside China by 2022

Near term FID capacity outlook by key regionNew analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group (Westwood) reveals offshore wind energy projects final investment decisions (FIDs), outside mainland China, will grow 57% in the next 18 months, compared to the 2019-20 period.
 
The growth represents an additional 20.4GW of new power capacity with just under a third of this activity being driven by emerging offshore wind markets such as the USA, Vietnam, and South Korea. The analysis comes as Westwood launches its new WindLogix application as part of its global offshore energy intelligence interface.
