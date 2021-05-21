Follow us at  twitter

European Commission approves Polish scheme to support offshore wind farms

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a Polish scheme to support offshore wind technology. The measure will help Poland reach its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting competition. The aid will be granted in the form of a two-way contract-for-difference premium, during 25 years.
 
The scheme will roll out in two phases. During the first phase of the scheme, offshore projects will be granted aid using the exception to the auction requirement, due to the existence of a very limited number of projects. The reference price for projects in the first phase will be administratively fixed based on their costs, with a maximum set at 319,60 PLN/MWh (€71,82/MWh). Under the second phase of the scheme, aid will be granted through open and competitive auctions which will be organised as of 2025, and the reference price of projects will be fixed based on the respective bid.The scheme has a total maximum budget of €22.5 billion and will run until 2030.
