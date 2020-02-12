Follow us at  twitter

Trump proposes US$188.8 million in Fiscal Year 2021 for BOEM

Published: 12 February 2020 12 February 2020
President Trump has proposed a US$ 188.8 million Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget for BOEM to manage offshore energy and mineral resources. The FY 2021 budget includes approximately US$ 26.5 million to advance offshore renewable energy development.
 
BOEM continues to advance renewable energy through its leasing program for offshore wind and streamlining its permitting and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) processes. In addition, the proposed budget increases BOEM’s capacity to undertake research activities and foster stakeholder engagement. The FY 2021 budget includes US$ 75.9 million for BOEM’s Environmental Programs. Science is vital to BOEM’s mission to manage offshore energy and mineral resources in an environmentally and economically responsible manner.
