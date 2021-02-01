Follow us at  twitter

Consortium awards $2.6million to advance offshore wind innovation

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium has awarded $2.6 million worth of grants to projects focused on enabling the development of larger turbines in the 15-megawatt range.
 
The competitive solicitation, open to companies and academic and research institutions, sought new solutions that remove barriers and address issues essential for cost reduction, deployment, and industry growth in the USA. The following projects receive funding:
  • Exmar Offshore Company: Feasibility of a Jones Act Compliant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Conversion
  • Crowley Maritime: Technology Validation of Existing US Barges as a Feeder Solution for US Offshore Wind
  • Texas A&M: Vibratory-Installed Bucket Foundation for Fixed Foundation Offshore Wind Towers
