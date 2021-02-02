Follow us at  twitter

New Directors join Scottish Renewables’ Board

Two new Directors have joined the Board of industry body Scottish Renewables, with a third re-elected for a second term. The trio will help guide the organisation as it works to grow Scotland’s renewable energy sector.
 
The newly-elected Directors, who now join Scottish Renewables’ Board for a three-year term, are:
  • Andrew Lyle, MD of Edinburgh renewable energy consultancy Locogen, who is currently Vice Chair of the Board, has been re-elected. Andy brings expertise in small-scale renewables, low-carbon heat and community energy.
  • Nicola Percival, Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager at RWE Renewables, is elected for a three-year term. Nicola’s focus on electricity grid policy and regulation is increasingly important as the way the UK’s power networks are paid for and regulated shapes the deployment of the renewable energy technology needed in Scotland to tackle climate change. Nicola had previously been co-opted to the Board.
  • Jeremy Sainsbury OBE, Director at consultancy Natural Power, re-joins Scottish Renewables’ Board, on which he previously served for almost 20 years. He brings extensive understanding of the onshore wind sector, planning and grid, as well as knowledge of the economic development process.
