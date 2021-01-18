Follow us at  twitter

TenneT announces tenders for offshore grid connections

TenneT has announced tenders for at least five offshore grid connections in the Netherlands and Germany. The tenders for the first projects with a 2 GW connection will start in March 2021 in country specific clusters.
 
The first tender will cover at least two projects in the IJmuiden Ver wind area in the Netherlands to be in operation in 2028 and 2029. In Germany the first projects will be BalWin1 (in operation in 2029) and BalWin2 and BalWin3 (in operation in 2030). With these five grid connection projects and the other projects already in development, TenneT will increase its transmission capacity from 8.5GW now to approximately 26.3GW in 2030. The scope of the contract will be divided into three parts:
  • Offshore platform (topside and jacket), together with HVDC offshore and onshore converter including HVDC system responsibility
  • Construction works, building and building services for the onshore station
  • 525 kV HVDC cable supply and installation offshore and nearshore
The onshore cable installation contracting strategy will be decided at a later stage.
