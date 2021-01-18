Follow us at  twitter

DOE and federal partners announce funding for offshore wind environmental research

Published: 18 January 2021 18 January 2021
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $14.5 million for environmental research to support U.S. offshore wind development. This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) will support regionally-focused, coordinated research efforts to increase understanding of the environmental impacts of offshore wind, as well as projects that advance and validate tools to monitor and minimize impacts.
 
This FOA will support work across three Topic Areas:
  • Development of methodologies and evaluation of offshore wind impacts on wildlife in U.S. Atlantic waters;
  • Development of methodologies and evaluation of offshore wind impacts on the ecology of commercially fished species; and
  • Environmental baseline studies and environmental monitoring technology development and validation focused on U.S. waters off of the U.S. West Coast, in preparation for future floating offshore wind development.
This FOA was released in conjunction with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program, and in coordination with partnering agencies, including the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. DOE is providing $13 million and BOEM intends to contribute up to $1.5 million for this effort.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles