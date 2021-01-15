Follow us at  twitter

Application window opens for ScotWind Leasing

Published: 15 January 2021 15 January 2021
Crown Estate Scotland has officially opened the application window for ScotWind Leasing, the new offshore wind leasing round for Scottish waters, paving the way for developers to apply for the rights to build Scotland’s next generation of offshore wind farms. 
 
Opening the application window follows the publication by Marine Scotland of their Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy outlining the areas suitable for development. Crown Estate Scotland has now made available to registered applicants final technical details of the application requirements including provisions reflecting the Sectoral Marine Plan, which will enable them to make informed applications. The closing date for submitting applications is 31 March 2021.
