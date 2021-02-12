Follow us at  twitter

Delay to Scottish offshore wind leasing

Published: 12 February 2021 12 February 2021
Crown Estate Scotland has announced that the ScotWind Leasing process will be delayed. Crown Estate Scotland is reviewing the option structure for their ScotWind Leasing process. The decision has been taken with the support of Scottish Government Ministers.
 
The result of the review of the option structure for ScotWind Leasing is targeted to be completed by 24 March 2021.  The deadline for applications to ScotWind Leasing will now be later than 31 March 2021. The updated Closing Date will be confirmed on completion of the review of the option structure. ScotWind Leasing was launched in June 2020 and is the first round of offshore wind leasing in Scottish waters for a decade.
