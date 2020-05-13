Follow us at  twitter

Carbon Trust and Imperial College lead new cross sector consortium project

The project, led by the Carbon Trust and supported by Imperial College, will explore the potential for an integrated and flexible energy system to reduce the cost of reaching the UK’s net zero economy goal by 2050.
 
The Flexibility in Great Britain project will conduct in-depth analysis based on modelling, research and stakeholder interviews to investigate how different sources of flexibility across the heat, transport and power sectors can reduce overall system costs to consumers. This work will also explore the business models required to deliver an integrated flexible system.
 
The project’s findings will be published in early 2021 and are expected to inform energy system stakeholders and policy makers’ work on net zero commitments, heat decarbonisation pathways and the rapid transition to low emission transport options.
 
The consortium represents a broad range of organisations across the energy system including: Bryt Energy, EDF Energy, the Greater London Authority, the Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers, SBM Offshore, Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks, SP Energy Networks, Statera Energy, UK Power Networks, and Western Power Distribution.
 
The consortium will engage with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Ofgem, the Committee on Climate Change, the National Infrastructure Commission and National Grid throughout the project. Imperial College London will lead on advanced energy systems modelling.
