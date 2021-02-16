Follow us at  twitter

Twelve UK companies receive funding and support from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership

Published: 16 February 2021 16 February 2021
The the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) programme was established as part of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal and is funded by members of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC).
 
In the ‘Cross-Sector Support’ and ‘Open Call’ funding competitions, ten companies, ranging from those already active in offshore wind to those diversifying from adjacent sectors such as oil and gas, wave and tidal, and traditional casting and forging, secured £600,000 in grant funding, with £400,000  leveraged in matched contributions from the companies themselves. 
 
Apollo, EC-OG, Ledwood, Sheffield Forgemasters and Vrai were successful in the Cross-Sector Support call with projects that address barriers to diversification and support the expansion of the UK supply chain.  Cognitive Business, Leask Marine, MarynSol, Offshore Survival Systems and Sennen Tech are the Open Call winners with projects that will develop innovative solutions and demonstrate improved competitiveness within the supply chain. These projects will begin in February 2021.
 
In addition, Wescott Industrial Services Ltd and Global Energy Group (GEG (Holdings) Ltd), have commenced their journey on the OWGP’s Sharing in Growth business improvement programme. The programme is designed to support forward-thinking companies to compete in the global offshore wind market and provides a bespoke and integrated programme to develop leadership, culture and competitive operational capability to grow profitability.

The Sharing in Growth Offshore Wind programme will provide both companies with £150,000 of grant funding over nine months to support a series of structured improvement activities provided by the Sharing in Growth UK Ltd team.
 
Global Energy Group, based in the Port of Nigg in Ross-shire has a heritage in the Oil & Gas sector having provided equipment manufacture, fabrication and stewardship for marine, topside and subsea equipment for many years. They have recently announced plans to extend their quayside capacity to facilitate the increasing demand from the renewable sector at the Port of Nigg.
 
Wescott Industrial Services provides operations and maintenance solutions to several offshore sectors including marine, oil and gas and offshore wind. The organisation is a service provider of protective industrial coatings, fire protection coatings, scaffolding, rope access, rigging and minor mechanical works.
