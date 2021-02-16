Follow us at  twitter

Two-part documentary podcast exploring the potential of floating offshore wind

DNV GL launches a podcast exploring the potential of floating offshore wind. Published in two parts (18th and 25th February respectively), each episode will focus on different aspects of floating wind’s journey towards the ultimate goal of achieving commercialisation across the globe.
 
Episode 1: The first episode examines the vast potential that floating wind technology has as part of the global energy transition. Several experts explain the challenges of implementation and the barriers that must be overcome.  Meanwhile, representatives from South East Asia discuss major plans for the technology’s implementation in the region.
 
Episode 2: In episode two, guests discuss the key developments related to technological innovation, as well as the need for policymakers to create the conditions required to enable the widespread commercialisation of this technology.
