U.S. Department of Energy announces fund for transformative clean energy solutions

Published: 15 February 2021 15 February 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to US$ 100 million in funding for transformative clean energy technology research and development via its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s (ARPA-E) OPEN 2021 funding opportunity.
 
The Department will also participate in the National Climate Task Force's Climate Innovation Working Group announced by the White House. The working group will coordinate federal government-wide efforts to foster technologies that can help America achieve the President’s goal of net zero economy-wide emissions by 2050, and emphasise research to bolster and build domestic clean energy supply chains and strengthen American manufacturing.
