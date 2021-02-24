Follow us at  twitter

UK launches offshore wind manufacturing investment support scheme

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is launching an Offshore Wind Investment Programme to support the delivery of manufacturing investment in the offshore wind supply chain. It may provide grant funding for major investments in the manufacture of strategically important offshore wind components in certain disadvantaged or deprived regions in the UK.
 
Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) assessed the areas where there is scope to grow the UK’s capacity to supply the full range of design, production and finishing activities. This assessment identified immediate offshore wind supply chain opportunities in the manufacture of:
  • Blades
  • Monopile foundations
  • Towers
  • Export and array cables
As such, these components will be prioritised for the provision of grant funding under the Investment Programme. However, BEIS will also consider projects involving the manufacture of other offshore wind components. Where an application is made relating to an “other component”, Applicants should make a case as to why that project is strategically important to the UK, with reference to the objectives of this Investment Programme. Applicants will be required to provide substantial contribution to the investment costs of a relevant project in addition to the amount sought from BEIS (and other public funds). The Programme is open to applications until 23:59 30 May 2021.
