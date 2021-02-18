Follow us at  twitter

International working group for remote and autonomous training standards launched

Published: 18 February 2021 18 February 2021
In partnership with SeaBot XR, an agency for learning products and services, and the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Fugro has launched MASSPeople, the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) International Training Standards Working Group. 
 
The group consists of representatives from European and international maritime authorities who will collaborate to develop world-class training and competency standards for remote and autonomous vessels. The aim of MASSPeople is to explore the human dimension of remote and autonomously enabled marine surface vessels. MASSPeople will provide recommendations on new competency standards for inclusion into the International Convention of Standards on Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.
