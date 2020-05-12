Mood in German wind industry somewhat improved, despite COVID-19

-
The impact of the corona pandemic is felt across all aspects of life and all parts of the economy. However, contrary to most sectors, the mood in the German wind industry has improved slightly in spring of 2020 despite an unchanged political environment. These are the results of the new WindEnergy trend:index (WEtix), which is prepared jointly by WindEnergy Hamburg and wind:research.
Since the spring 2020 survey was designed and developed prior to the implementation of the comprehensive lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus crisis, and since it was deemed important to avoid compromising its comparability with previous surveys – acknowledging that the ‘corona’ effect is likely unique (even if it persists for a while), – this WEtix purposely contains no questions specifically referring to the coronavirus. It should be noted nevertheless that the survey was conducted from 17 March until 29 April 2020, a time during which the spread of the COVID-19 virus was affecting much of the world already. This makes it very likely that some answers where influenced by the coronavirus crisis.
The trend reverses in Germany: Market situation assessments slightly more optimistic
In Germany the negative trend prevailing over the past two years has stopped. After the assessments of the German wind industry in the November 2019 WEtix yielded new record lows, the current mood as well as the future prospects in the market are now seen in a more positive light. While the situation in both the onshore and the offshore wind markets is still in the negative range, there is a slight recovery. Considering the actual improvements, which remain marginal, this development is remarkable because it runs contrary to the trend in the world regions, all of which show declining values in the 2020 mood assessments.
Expectations for the development of the onshore wind industry in Germany over the coming two years are much more positive while still remaining in the negative quadrant. The mood in the German offshore wind industry has clearly improved, as well.
The mood in the international wind market: Subdued in the short term, but optimistic for the future
Looking at the current year, industry stakeholders take a less optimistic outlook on the international onshore wind energy market than in previous surveys. While the market situation in North America and Asia still receives positive marks despite some metrics revealing a significant decline, the results for Europe have dipped down into the negative range for the first time. On the other hand, expectations for the development of the onshore wind industry over the coming two years are much more positive, with a slightly above-average upward trend for Europe and North America.
As for the global market situation in the offshore wind industry, the picture looks quite similar: while the mood for the current year remains positive for Europe, North America and Asia, all regions are trending downwards, some quite steeply. The trend in the offshore wind industry in North America, Asia and the rest of the world continues to receive positive assessments for the next two years, and the European markets are increasingly receiving optimistic marks, as well.
As for the global market situation in the offshore wind industry, the picture looks quite similar: while the mood for the current year remains positive for Europe, North America and Asia, all regions are trending downwards, some quite steeply. The trend in the offshore wind industry in North America, Asia and the rest of the world continues to receive positive assessments for the next two years, and the European markets are increasingly receiving optimistic marks, as well.