Top 5 wind turbine manufacturers control 68% of the global market

Published: 12 May 2020 12 May 2020
The Wood Mackenzie report, which determines global, regional and country wind turbine manufacturer market shares, reveals that 2019 was a year of market consolidation. The top five turbine OEMs – Vestas, SGRE, GE, Goldwind and Envision – increased their combined market share by 10% from two years ago, capturing 68% of global capacity.
 
Vestas became the first wind turbine manufacturer to install more than 10 GW of wind capacity in a single year (2019), according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
 
The Danish OEM’s grid-connected capacity of 11.3GW in 2019 is an increase of 1.5GW on 2018, with installations completed in over 35 markets. The company’s installations in the Americas region contributed more than 50% of capacity for the first time. This was driven by the US, Mexico and Argentina.
 
SGRE climbed to second position according to Wood Mackenzie’s research, dominating the 1.9 GW UK offshore market and achieving over 1 GW of onshore installations in the US and Spain.
 
GE grew its global dominance by connecting projects in 24 markets, with first-ever turbine installations in Greece, Oman, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Chile reaching 8.7 GW. This is a 60% increase on 2018.
 
Despite eight Chinese OEMs ranking among the top 15 globally, only 0.6 GW of wind turbine capacity was exported. This illustrates China’s heavy dependence on the domestic market.
 
Smaller regional players, including Senvion, Suzlon, INOX, XEMC and WEG, lost market share due to challenging market conditions. This resulted in financial difficulties that will jeopardise their future participation in the wind sector.
 
Despite a healthy outlook for the wind turbine supply chain over the next decade, the coronavirus presents near-term hurdles for OEMS. Wind turbine OEMs with exposure to global wind turbine supply chain hubs including China, India and Spain will see a negative market share impact in 2020. This is primarily due to coronavirus lockdown measures that have obstructed manufacturing facilities in these countries.
