Wind power will be a key building block for economic recovery

Published: 06 May 2020 06 May 2020
GWEC along with signatories representing all the major wind industry corporates and associations across the world have released a statement highlighting wind power’s role in the global economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis and laying out the key policy actions that must be put into motion in order to realise a sustainable economic recovery.
 
Calling on governments, intergovernmental bodies, and global lending institutions, the statement suggests key actions policy makers can take to put wind energy investment at the centre of their economic recovery and growth plans with three overarching themes: investment for a sustainable and resilient future, an enabling environment for clean energy, and empowerment of people to drive the energy transition forward.
 
The statement has been signed by the major corporates in the wind sector including Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola, Mingyang Smart Energy, MHI Vestas, Acciona, Nordex, ReNew Power, EDPR, ZF, Orsted, Goldwind, Envision as well as wind and renewable energy associations such as WindEurope, American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Chinese Wind Energy Association (CWEA), Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEolica), Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE), RES4Africa, South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA), Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA), Russian Association of Wind Power Industry (RAWI), Japan Renewable Energy Institute (REI), SER Colombia, Mongolian Wind Energy Association ( MONWEA), and the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TUREB/TWEA).
