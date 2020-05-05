Follow us at  twitter

Uzbekistan to add 3GW of wind power over the next 10 years

Uzbekistan aims to deploy 3GW of wind power and 5GW of solar capacity over the next 10 years, according to a government statement. Developers that already haven been chosen by the government to develop renewable projects are ACWA Power, Masdar and Total Eren.
 
ACWA Power will install between 500MW and 1,000MW of wind power capacity under a deal unveiled earlier in March. Masdar will build a 500MW wind farm in the Navoiy region. Total Eren will install a 100MW solar photovoltaic (PV) park in the Samarkand region.
 
According to the government’s statement, Uzbekistan will soon open a tender for the construction of 1,000 MW of wind farms in Karakalpakstan and 1,000MW of solar will be added through a programme aided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).Uzbekistan has set a goal of producing 25% of its total power from renewables by 2030.
