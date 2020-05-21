Follow us at  twitter

How the energy transition can bring back jobs in Germany

In an open letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel and Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier, the innovation cluster WAB e.V., together with Greenpeace Energy and the hydrogen network H2BX, calls for further steps for an ambitious expansion of on- and offshore wind power and the production of "green" hydrogen in the spirit of the "European Green Deal".
 
The signatories of the open letter advocate that after the economic damage caused by the COVID 19 crisis, the necessary economic stimulus packages should be used to create immediate and sustainable employment by initiating the necessary investments in climate protection.
 
One of the central points of action in the open letter is the call for a transparent and long-term roadmap for the energy transition. Such a plan would help to exploit the full potential of onshore and offshore wind and green hydrogen.
 
In order to expand offshore wind power, the partners demand, among other things, that the special tender of up to 2GW stipulated in the coalition agreement be implemented quickly and that areas be put out to tender before the end of 2020. The expansion target for 2035 should be at least 35GW.
 
The signatories also call for the regulatory framework to enable and support the refinement of electricity to "green" hydrogen in order to enable new business models. In parallel with the increased electrification of the heating, transport and industry sectors, use the potential of 'green' hydrogen for energy system transformation and make sector coupling efficient, the letter states. And further: Assume an increasing demand for green power from wind energy in Germany, which should be reflected in the expansion paths for onshore and offshore wind energy.
