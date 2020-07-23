Follow us at  twitter

New York governor announces solicitations for 4000MW of renewable energy

Published: 23 July 2020 23 July 2020
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the largest combined clean energy solicitations ever issued in the U.S., seeking up to 4,000MW of renewable capacity.
 
New York's second offshore wind solicitation seeks up to 2,500MW of projects, in addition to last year's solicitation which resulted in nearly 1,700MW awarded. The solicitation includes a multi-port strategy and requirement for offshore wind generators to partner with any of the 11 prequalified New York ports to stage, construct, manufacture key components, or coordinate operations and maintenance activities. This solicitation has the potential to bring New York State halfway toward its goal of 9,000MW of offshore wind by 2035. Funding for port investments will include US$ 400 million in both public and private funding.
 
In addition to the offshore wind solicitation, the Governor also announced the issuance by NYSERDA and NYPA of solicitations for land based large-scale renewable energy projects. Together, the combined solicitations from NYSERDA and NYPA seek to procure over 1,500MW of clean, renewable energy.
 
The solicitations, combined with a competitive multi-port funding opportunity are expected to spur approximately US$ 7 billion in direct investments and to create approximately 4,500 short and long-term jobs.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles