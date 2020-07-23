Follow us at  twitter

30% annual growth in global pipeline of offshore wind energy projects

New research published by RenewableUK shows the global pipeline of offshore wind energy projects which are operational, under construction, consented or being planned has soared by 30% in the last twelve months from 122GW to 159GW.
 
The latest Offshore Wind Project Intelligence report shows that the UK has retained its top spot, dominating the market with a pipeline of 38.9GW – a quarter of the global total. China has moved up from 4th to 2nd place with 19.3GW – an increase of 7.3GW, up 60%.

The USA stays in 3rd place, up from 15.7GW to 17.8GW, an increase of 13%, while Germany has dropped from 2nd to 4th place as its total of 16.5GW has remained almost the same over the last 12 months, adding just 68MW. Taiwan stays fifth with its project pipeline growing by 28% from 8.9GW to 11.4GW.
 
In 6th place, the Netherlands has soared from 6.5GW last year to 11.3GW, an increase of 74%. Ireland has witnessed an extraordinary growth from 3.2GW last year to 8.2GW this year, rocketing to number 7 with an increase of 156%. Poland is 8th with 6.2GW, Denmark 9th at 4.7GW and Vietnam is 10th with 3.6GW.
 
The top 5 countries represent 65% of the total global pipeline, with 104GW of capacity between them. Europe has 60% of the pipeline with 96GW.  
 
In terms of operational capacity, the UK still leads the world with 9.7GW, Germany is 2nd at 7.5GW, China 3rd with 3.3GW, Belgium 4th at 1.8GW, Denmark 5th with 1.7GW.
