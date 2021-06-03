Follow us at  twitter

New Cluster Builder to develop and grow Scottish offshore wind supply chain

Scottish Enterprise has appointed Xodus Group to the role of Offshore Wind Cluster Builder to develop and grow the offshore wind supply chain across Scotland. The Offshore Wind Cluster Builder will support Scotland’s existing offshore wind clusters, DeepWind and Forth & Tay Offshore, in their remit to foster collaboration, drive competitiveness and improve productivity in Scottish Offshore Wind.
 
The project will do this by delivering a range of services to SMEs including one-to-one support, events, workshops and market intelligence, as well as facilitating collaboration between SMEs and academia. Xodus will also work to consolidate the offshore wind landscape for SMEs, connecting and simplifying elements of the sector to enable greater engagement by Scottish companies, helping them to capitalise on opportunities presented by offshore wind. 
 
An event will be held on Tuesday 15 June to formally launch the Cluster Builder and a new Offshore Wind Supply Chain Survey. Developed in conjunction with DeepWind, Forth and Tay Offshore, Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) and Scottish Renewables, the survey aims to build a more detailed picture of Scotland’s Supply Chain in order to showcase the breadth of capabilities across our companies.
