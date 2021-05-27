Follow us at  twitter

WFO to develop dispute resolution mechanisms for offshore wind

The increasing number of legal disputes and court cases within the offshore wind industry has created a demand for tailor-made alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. WFO has decided to develop suitable dispute resolution mechanisms and to provide expert-related services for the international offshore wind industry.
 
In this context, WFO is launching a new committee – the Offshore Dispute Resolution Committee (ODRC). The ODRC is open to all WFO members. WFO has created a new Secretariat for Dispute Resolution Services to manage and support all activities and services initiated by the ODRC. The Secretariat for Dispute Resolution Services is comprised of three roles; Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and Managing Secretary. Initially, these roles will be assumed by Tobias Voigt (Carneades), Christian Knütel (Hogan Lovells and WFO’s General Counsel) and Gunnar Herzig (WFO) respectively. Tobias Voigt and Christian Knütel will also serve as ODRC’s Co-Chairs.
