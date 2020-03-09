Follow us at  twitter

Record amount of wind turbine capacity ordered globally in 2019

Published: 09 March 2020 09 March 2020
2019 saw nearly 100GW of global wind turbine order capacity according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie. As noted in the Wood Mackenzie report, 'Global Wind Turbine Order Analysis: Q1 2020', this demand resulted in an estimated US$ 78 billion in wind turbine order capacity in 2019. US$ 25 billion of that total is attributed to Q4 2019.
 
Global wind turbine order intake increased by 8.4GW in Q4 2019 and 39GW for the full year, says Wood Mackenzie. China is integral to this growth, both onshore and offshore, with developers in the country ordering 50GW of wind turbine capacity in 2019. Global offshore order intake reached 17GW last year, with orders in China accounting for 76% of total demand. Demand for 4MW+ onshore turbine platforms increased by 202% year-over-year, with a remarkable 8GW ordered in China alone. According to Wood Mackenzie's figures, developers globally ordered more than 1GW for seven different onshore turbine models rated at 4MW or higher last year. Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas dominated in 2019. The company won the most wind turbine order capacity in every quarter, averaging 4.5GW per quarter and nearly 18GW for the year.
