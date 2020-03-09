Follow us at  twitter

Women in wind participants and global ambassadors announced

Published: 09 March 2020 09 March 2020
The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) have announced this year’s participants and Global Ambassadors for their jointly organised Women in Wind Global Leadership Program. After receiving over 110 highly competitive applications for this year’s program, GWEC and GWNET have chosen 15 participants from 13 countries in emerging markets across the world.
 
The selected applicants will take part in this important initiative to accelerate their careers in the wind sector and join a growing global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment. Participants of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program 2020 are nationals or residents of Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
 
The Women in Wind Global Leadership Program has also launched the Global Ambassadors initiative, which initially includes eight representatives of mature and emerging wind markets from Brazil to the UK to Japan. Global Ambassadors include representatives from Brazil, Denmark, Japan, Mongolia, Norway, South Africa, Turkey and the UK, with more to be nominated in the coming months.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles