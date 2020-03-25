Over 60GW of wind energy capacity installed in 2019

× Privacy Policy

Data Protection and Privacy policy Windtech International

This Data Protection and Privacy Policy sets out how Windtech International uses and protects any information that you give while using www.windtech-international.com and by subscribing to magazine Windtech International.

The purpose of this Data Protection and Privacy Statement is to inform you of how Windtech International manages Personal Data which is subject to the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Should we ask you to provide certain information by which you can be identified when using this website, you can be assured that it will only be used in accordance with this privacy statement.

Windtech International may change this policy from time to time by updating this page. You should check this page from time to time to ensure that you are happy with any changes. This policy is effective from 1 January 2017.

What we collect

We may collect the following information:

contact information including email address

demographic information such as, geolocation, zip code, preferences and interests

your full address details

other information relevant to customer surveys and/or offers

What we do with the information we gather

We require this information to understand your needs and provide you with a better service, and in particular for the following reasons:

We may use the information to improve our products and services.

We use your address for sending our magazine Windtech International if you subscribe to it.

We may periodically send promotional emails about new products, special offers or other information which we think you may find interesting using the email address which you have provided and we want to assure you that we will never provide your e-mail address to anyone outside of our organisation.

From time to time, we may also use your information to contact you for market research purposes. We may contact you by email, phone, fax or mail. We may use the information to customise the website according to your interests.

Security

We are committed to ensuring that your information is secure. In order to prevent unauthorised access or disclosure, we have put in place suitable physical, electronic and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure the information we collect online.

How we use cookies

A cookie is a small file which asks permission to be placed on your computer’s hard drive. Once you agree, the file is added and the cookie helps analyse web traffic or lets you know when you visit a particular site. Cookies allow web applications to respond to you as an individual. The web application can tailor its operations to your needs, likes and dislikes by gathering and remembering information about your preferences.

We use traffic log cookies to identify which pages are being used. This helps us analyse data about web page traffic and improve our website in order to tailor it to customer needs. We only use this information for statistical analysis purposes and then the data is removed from the system.

Overall, cookies help us provide you with a better website, by enabling us to monitor which pages you find useful and which you do not. A cookie in no way gives us access to your computer or any information about you, other than the data you choose to share with us.

You can choose to accept or decline cookies. Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but you can usually modify your browser setting to decline cookies if you prefer. This may prevent you from taking full advantage of the website.

Advertising

Some of our advertisers occasionally serve you cookies as well. We do not have control over cookies placed by advertisers. We may use advertising service vendors to help present advertisements on the website. These vendors may use cookies, web beacons, or similar technologies to serve you advertisements tailored to interests you have shown by browsing on this and other sites you have visited, to determine whether you have seen a particular advertisement before and to avoid sending you duplicate advertisements. In doing so, these vendors may collect non-personal data such as your browser type, your operating system, Web pages visited, time of visits, content viewed, ads viewed, and other clickstream data. The use of cookies, web beacons, or similar technologies by these advertising service vendors is subject to their own privacy policies, not ours, and Service Provider disclaims all liability in connection therewith.

Links to other websites

Our website may contain links to other websites of interest. However, once you have used these links to leave our site, you should note that we do not have any control over that other website. Therefore, we cannot be responsible for the protection and privacy of any information which you provide whilst visiting such sites and such sites are not governed by this privacy statement. You should exercise caution and look at the privacy statement applicable to the website in question.

Controlling your personal information

You may choose to restrict the collection or use of your personal information in the following ways:

whenever you are asked to fill in a form on the website, look for the box that you can click to indicate whether you want to receive information from Windtech International or third parties.

if you have previously agreed to us using your personal information for direct marketing purposes, you may change your mind at any time by unsubscribing using our system or by contacting us at info @ windtech-international.com You may choose to restrict the collection or use of your personal information in the following ways:

We will not sell, distribute or lease your personal information to third parties unless we are required by law to do so. We may use your personal information to send you promotional information about third parties which we think you may find interesting if you tell us that you wish this to happen.

Opt Out

In all emails we send we include an opt out option in case you do not want to receive certain information from us anymore. Should you choose to unsubscribe from our mailing list or if your membership expires, please note that your Personal Data may still be retained on our database to the extent permitted by law.

If you believe that any information we are holding on you is incorrect or incomplete, please contact us at info @ windtech-international.com.