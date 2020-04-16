Follow us at  twitter

Vietnam’s MOIT proposes to extend its Feed-in-Tariff for wind

Published: 16 April 2020 16 April 2020
Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) filed a report to the Prime Minister’s office proposing an extension for the wind Feed-in Tariff (FiT) that was set to expire in November 2021. 
 
The key points of MOIT’s extension recommendation include:
  • Extend the period of the fixed Feed-in Tariff for wind power projects in Decision 39 to 31 December 2023.
  • Assign MOIT to propose to the Prime Minister a new Feed-in Tariff for wind power projects having commercial operation date from 1 November 2021 until the end of 31 December, 2023.
  • After 2023, wind power projects will be awarded through an auctioning mechanism.
The report cited several reasons for FiT extension, such as power shortages due to the delayed installation of some of the natural gas and coal projects, planning law impacts, the long construction timeline of wind projects, as well as the COVID-19 impact on the wind industry.
 
(Source GWEC)
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles